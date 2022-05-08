Biden Stammers, Says That Roe v. Wade is in Line with “All Basic Mainstream Religions” 

When caught for some impromptu comments about the leaked SCOTUS brief on Roe v. Wade, Joe Biden stammered his way into a mockery, saying that the Roe decision was in line with the teachings of “all basic mainstream religions.”

WTF Joe?

Biden, whom the mainstream media has defended as a “devout Catholic” even though the Catholic faith explicitly forbids abortion, made a religious argument in defense of abortion to the press.

“Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it quickening, like Aquinas argued?” Biden asked.

From there, the President argued that we should abdicate our judgment on when life begins, including with SCOTUS, “So, the idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think goes way overboard.”

Conservatives immediately skewered the President on Twitter after the bizarre comments.

Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak blasted Biden’s statement, tweeting, “Leaving aside the idiocy of this statement, this means codifying Roe means violating the First Amendment prohibition on the establishment of religion by Congress.”

Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer mocked the ignorance of Biden’s off-the-cuff judgment, tweeting a simple, “*citation needed*.”

“Senile and Vile”

The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech tweeted that Biden’s statement was “As senile and incoherent as it is vile.”

“This man needs to be excommunicated from the Catholic Church,” tweeted Nevada Republican congressional candidate Carolina Serrano.

Christian youth pastor Nathan Chester tweeted a verse from Scripture to counter Biden’s claims. “Luke 1:41 ‘When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.’ The President should probably brush up on the ‘faith’ he claims to have,” he wrote.

Bringing in some historical context, Washington Examiner writer Tiana Lowe tweeted, “Even if you go back to medieval Christendom, there was a pretty clear consensus that a fetus had a soul upon the quickening of the womb — which happens, at the latest, at 20 weeks, well before Roe currently permits abortion restriction.”

Former Rep. Nan Haywork, R-N.Y., tweeted, “This doesn’t comport with the doctrine of the Church to which Biden so ostentatiously turns when he wants to look sympathetic. It does comport with his having no principles whatsoever beyond what’s politically expedient.”

“Every defense of abortion is incoherent, but this one somehow manages to stand out,” tweeted The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.