WATCH: Congressman Irate Over $40B Bill to Ukraine

“Why don’t we talk about the American people who are hurting?” This was the plea made by Texas Representative, Chip Roy. His frustration was due to receiving a bill to fund Ukraine $40 billion to aid them in their resistance to Russia’s invasion. US News cites more sophisticated weapons as a main driver for such a big figure. The House approved the $40 billion figure, which was $7 billion more than what Biden asked for. The bill passed 368-57, receiving 3 out 4 Republican support. Roy was one of the few speaking out against ramming this bill through asking “why don’t we talk about . . . the wide open borders, the inflation that’s killing people?”

More from Rep Roy: — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 10, 2022