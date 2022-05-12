WATCH: Migrants Overwhelm Understaffed Border Patrol

Fox News’ Bill Melugin captured footage of a massive group of migrants illegally crossing the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas. The migrants said they were from Cuba, Venezuela, and Columbia. Melugin shared the event on Twitter:

“BREAKING: Another massive single group of 100+ are crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX right now. There are only 2 overwhelmed Border Patrol agents here at the moment with TX National Guard. I asked group where they’re from? Cuba, Venezuela, & Colombia.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to the video, essentially saying it’s business as usual.

“Just another day on the Biden #OpenBorders”

While U.S. Customs and Border Protection has yet to release the crossing numbers for April, the number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in March 2022 was 159,900 —a 37 percent increase from the month prior.

Original Article: ‘JUST ANOTHER DAY ON THE BIDEN BORDER’: Massive Migrant Group Crosses in Eagle Pass, Texas (hannity.com)