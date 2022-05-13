AOC Blasted Following Extreme Hypocrisy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is hammering Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her hypocrisy in supporting war in Russia.

Ocasio-Cortez has gone along with the globalists on giving billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine to fuel a proxy war in Russia that could conceivably result in World War 3. Greene pointed out this hypocrisy in a tweet, noting that fueling this war will result in more global warming according to environmentalist lore.

Greene tagged AOC on the platform and asked her: “What is the carbon footprint of the proxy war with Russia you voted to fund?”

The tweet can be seen here:

.@AOC, what is the carbon footprint of the proxy war with Russia you voted to fund? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 13, 2022

AOC came to Congress posing as an outsider but she always toes the line when the rubber meets the road. She has bowed to the establishment on support for Ukraine’s puppet government in their conflict against Russia.

AOC is trying to shoehorn support for Ukraine into expanding the refugee resettlement program to include third-world invaders at the U.S. southern border.

“I think that the way that we are looking at immediate granting of TPS to Ukrainian refugees, which is what we need to be doing, as well as many others, is something that we really need to keep in mind. Because I do believe that, for example, the thousands of people who try to seek legal refuge on our southern border, how Haitian refugees have been treated by the United States, not just in past administrations, but frankly this one, is not right,” AOC said.

Big League Politics has reported on Ukraine receiving a massive influx of cash from the globalists in order to prop up the puppet regime helmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

“Not too long after the globalist-backed color revolution coup installed a new regime in Ukraine, the government brought on Rothschild as an advisor to strengthen their ties with the international financial system.

Ukraine brought Rothschild on board to their finance ministry in 2017 at the same time they had Citi, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan handle their bonds. It is said Rothschild was hired to “manage medium-term debt liabilities.”

After the coup took place, Ukraine was immediately put on the dole of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They took $8.4 billion from the IMF in 2014, supposedly to help their economy recover from a recession, but in all likelihood, it was actually a globalist payout to the new coup government for a job well done.

Amidst the Ukraine/Russia conflict, the IMF and their partners at the World Bank are once again papering over the Ukraine coup government with major cash. They are preparing a $3 billion aid package to Ukraine to keep their government propped up as NATO expansion becomes more of a possibility.

“At the World Bank Group, we are preparing a $3 billion package of support in the coming months, starting with a fast-disbursing budget support operation for at least $350 million that will be submitted to the Board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education,” the globalist institutions announced.

“This package will include the mobilization of financing from several development partners, and we welcome the already-announced support from many bilateral partners,” they added.”

Greene is calling out AOC’s lack of courage in opposing the establishment’s war agenda. AOC is controlled opposition while “America First” Republicans like Greene are the real fighters opposing the demonic agenda pushed out of Washington D.C.

Original Article: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-blasts-aoc-for-supporting-proxy-war-with-russia/