Trump Induced Panic Attack Brings Actress to Her Knees

Actress Andie MacDowell revealed that she suffered a panic attack while on a Hollywood set that caused her to fall to her knees. The celebrity said that she experienced the meltdown in part because of former President Donald Trump and because the production crew and cast on set were a “sea of men.”

MacDowell – who experienced most of her Hollywood success in the 1990s with movies such as “Groundhog’s Day” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” – admitted that she endured a temporary meltdown in 2016 shortly after Trump was elected president.

“I had this kind of crazy experience, right after Trump got elected,” MacDowell told Marie Claire this week. “I was really disturbed that nobody seemed to care about the vagina[-grabbing] comment; I had gotten really sad.”

“I went to do a job, a day’s work, and I had my very first panic attack,” the 64-year-old actress explained. “I was getting ready to shoot something, and I turn around and it’s, like, a roomful of men. Like, a sea of men. It flashed on something that was personal for me. And I dropped to my knees.”

MacDowell recalled, “I left the room, and went into this fake bathroom on the set, and looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Get your s**t together..'”

“It just freaked me out, not seeing any other women,” she elaborated. “It’s not that I have anything against men. I don’t! I just don’t like big groups of them.”

“Since then, I’ve become very conscious of looking around and finding the women on set,” MacDowell added. “For comfort.”

MacDowell noted that since the #MeToo movement – which was ignited in October 2017 following the exposure of sexual abuse accusations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein – that things have improved on movie sets.

“MeToo has been interesting – you do see the difference on set,” she said, “There are a lot more women.”

MacDowell did not name the movie or TV series she was working on when she suffered the Trump-induced panic attack, but she did star as character Bertie Geiss on the TV show “Model Woman” in 2016, according to IMDB. MacDowell appeared in four movies and one television series that were released in 2017.

Original Article: https://www.theblaze.com/news/andie-macdowell-donald-trump-panic-attack