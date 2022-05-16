Kamala Reported $450K In Book Royalties as Vice President

Vice President Kamala Harris earned more than $450,000 in book royalties during her first year in office, according to ethics disclosure forms.

The income includes $130,000 for her children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere” and another $325,000 from her 2019 book “The Truths We Hold.”

“Harris has between $750,000 and $1.5 million in cash in US bank accounts, along with another $250,000 to $500,000 in an account held jointly with her husband, Doug Emhoff,” Bloomberg News reported.

“She also holds between $775,000 and $1.85 million in retirement funds,” the report added.

Harris wasn’t the only person in the White House to report notable book income. President Joe Biden reported between $15,001 and $50,000 in royalties for his 2018 book “Promise Me, Dad” about his late son Beau.

First Lady Jill Biden’s financial disclosures also included income from publishing deals that “earned between $15,000 and $50,000 from book sales.”

The news also comes as the White House announced on Sunday that Harris will lead a Presidential Delegation of leaders to Abu Dhabi to pay respects upon the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to Harris, some of the other delegation members include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

“In addition to honoring the memory and the legacy of Sheikh Khalifa, the Vice President will underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden also issued a statement to congratulate Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on becoming the new president of the UAE.

“I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates. As I told Sheikh Mohammed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honor the memory of the late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years,” Biden said in a statement.

Harris appears to have fully recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in April during which time she was required to work from home.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” said Kirsten Allen, press secretary to the vice president after the positive test last month. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

The vice president had recently returned from a weeklong trip to the West coast. She had reportedly not had close contact with Biden or First Lady Jill Biden since returning to Washington, D.C. prior to her positive test result.

Harris has received both a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and a booster shot, received in October, according to the Associated Press. She also reportedly received a second booster shot on April 1. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

