Is China Preparing for War?

Every country is closely watching China.

China seems to be preparing for war, and according to reports, the communist country has recently conducted military exercises and drills near Taiwan, making uncertainty fill the air.

Last week the US State Department site deleted ‘Taiwan is part of China’, changed the wording on its U.S. Taiwan relations page, and deleted the reference that Taiwan is part of China. They also removed a statement disavowing Taiwan’s independence.

In addition, the sentence that stated the U.S. “does not support Taiwan independence” has been also removed. It’s signaling a shift that America may be ready to back an independent Taiwan.

According to the New York Times, Biden is pushing Taiwan to order missiles and smaller arms for asymmetric warfare, and it goes without saying that the U.S. will be ready to supply these types of weapons to them.

If the past says anything about “today” then China will not be happy with the transfer of weapons from America to Taiwan, however, it hasn’t seemed to stop them in the past.

Taiwan recently has shown more interest in joining the WHO, or the World Health Organization, and hopes to be invited to a major meeting this month, but China disagrees with Taiwan being part of this organization and attending the event.

According to a report by Press Wire 18, the Chinese army is building a massive bridge over Pangong Lake, the second bridge built on the lake, on the Chinese side. These bridges will be used to transport heavy war vehicles like tanks and armored vehicles close to the Indian border, along with supporting vehicles to help build the second bridge. It’s said that if China tries to attack India, they will be retaliated against with full force.

Not only is the world watching China, but the global stock markets are plunging the worst we’ve seen since 2020, dropping 3% on Monday, which some experts say means something bad is around the corner. The worst-case scenario could be a recession and the best-case scenario is a “slow down.”

Biden is set to meet with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 23rd to discuss their dealings with China.