Antifa Part of a “New Autonomous” Zone in Georgia

Did you know that a group of far left-wing activists, including members of ANTIFA, have taken over a forested area in southern Georgia, declared it an “autonomous zone,” and have had violent altercations with police?

No, never heard of such a thing?

You would think it would get coverage on the news, but there has been nary a mention of the radical protest on the lamestream media, even after a firebomb was tossed at police!

Here is the @Atlanta_Police body camera footage from May 17 showing the extremists at the far-left autonomous zone in southern Atlanta hiding in the bushes to hurl a firebomb at police (& missing). #Antifa & far-left extremists on social media lied & said no molotovs were thrown. pic.twitter.com/GfTwCRJTiF — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 19, 2022

At least eight far-left extremists have been arrested after they allegedly threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at Atlanta police responding to an ongoing protest in a forested area where a new police and EMS training facility is supposed to be built.

Now there are reports that dozens more far-left extremists from all across the country are heading to the autonomous zone to join the group, who have dubbed themselves the “forest defenders.”

The illegal occupiers have set up camp on the grounds, which are set aside for the 85-acre project, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Atlanta police said that a number of illegal structures had been built on the property, which is owned by the city.

On Tuesday, May 19, the radical activists allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the construction site, which burst into flames just yards away from where three officers were standing. The fire department responded just moments later to put out the blaze.

Police also responded to reports of an incendiary device found on nearby Key Road that did not ignite.

In a Tuesday press conference, Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief D. Schierbaum said that police had been at the property that day to escort construction personnel through the site when the attack began.

Schierbaum explained that eight had been arrested in connection to the day’s incident and that charges range from “criminal trespass to obstruction of law enforcement officers.”

Among those arrested on Tuesday were: Lee Ana-Gypsy, 38; Brooke Courtemanche, 26; Phillip A Flagg, 28; Elizabeth Hoitt-Lange, 24; Madeleine Kodat, 28; Erin Brault, 27; and Abigail E. Skapyak, 23, who also faces a charge of giving a false name.

Meanwhile, on their social media pages, the so-called “forest defenders” denied that any Molotov cocktails were thrown, but bodycam footage obtained and tweeted by independent author and journalist Andy Ngô proved otherwise.

Of the eight leftist extremists arrested, it bears noting that, Skapyak was a Department of Justice intern in 2020 in their Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-Related Unfair Employment Practices.

She was also arrested in 2021 Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for rioting. Rioting had broken out in that city after Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.

The activists have called the occupation of the private land “No Cop City” in reference to the public safety build.

Additional arrests were made on May 12 after rioters vandalized the Cumberland offices of contractor Brasfield and Gorrie, the firm which is involved in the building of the training complex.

Activists allegedly shot fireworks at the office building, causing the grass to catch fire. Three windows were also allegedly broken with “paint bombs.”

In that incident, according to the Marietta Daily Journal, Tyler John Norman, Katie Marie Kloth, Hannah Margaret Kass, Joseph William Turner, and Julian Adan Goldberg were all arrested and face a range of charges, including rioting, making terroristic threats, and criminal property damage.

This is a developing story.