Opinion: How Obama Pushed Black Dem Voters to the Right

92% of black Americans vote democrat, but many of those voters do not identify with Democratic beliefs and instead consider themselves conservative Christians. This begs the question of why black Americans are still voting with the left.

Shemeka Michelle joined Allie Stuckey at BlazeTv to discuss. She explained that herself, along with other young, black children were raised in a way that taught them that Republicans were evil- Michelle even recalls her parents referring to Ronald Reagan as ‘the Antichrist’.

By the time students at the all-black school were 5, they were brainwashed into having liberal beliefs. Black children were being taught that they were oppressed no matter what, that ‘racist’ Republicans would worsen their oppression, and that they were voting against themselves with anything but a Democratic vote.

Seeing Obama run for president was monumental for this very reason- with this agenda being pushed for so long, black Americans were immediately enamored. Michelle recalls voting for Obama because he was black and she was under the impression he would be a strong figure to pave the way. She quickly realized this was not the case.

So, why were many black Americans able to break from this cycle and be pushed more to the right during the Obama presidency?

Obama’s radical LGBTQ policies were a breaking point- black Democratic voters were quickly faced with the realization that what they voted for — being conservative Christians — was not aligned with what Obama was doing during his presidency. He was actively pushing a woke agenda to America, continuously reminding everyone that he was doing the most for LGBTQ rights than any president ever had.

In this, black Americans were able to begin separating themselves from the Democratic party and woke agendas, and to stop seeing themselves as an oppressed group that had to vote with the left.

In closing, Shemeka Michelle says that “most black people are conservatives, they just vote wrong”.

With more and more woke agendas and LGBTQ policies being pushed post-Obama, this realization by black voters will continue to be seen.