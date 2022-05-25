The US Embassy in Kyiv is Open Once Again!

In an act that shows just how far the tides of war have turned in favor of Ukraine, after three months since its closing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the American embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, will be reopening!

In a statement issued Wednesday, May 18, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that even though embassy personnel left in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, this had no effect on American support for the people of Ukraine. He said that when the embassy temporarily shuttered, the US “pledged to continue our assistance” and work to eventually reopen.

“Now, that day has come,” Blinken said. “Today, we are officially resuming operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv. The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasions, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again.”

Blinken said that with the reopening of the embassy, the US has “put forward additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues. And that we have initiated “enhanced security measures and protocols,” but the security, understandably, would not elaborate on what those might be.

The secretary also wanted to make it clear that his statement was in no way a declaration of victory.

“The war rages on. Russia’s forces inflict death and destruction on Ukrainian soil every day,” he said, referencing millions of Ukrainian people who have lost their homes and family members.

“With strength of purpose, we reaffirm our commitment to the people and government of Ukraine, and we look forward to carrying out our mission from the [reopened] US Embassy in Kyiv,” he said.