Illegal Alien, Child Predator Kidnaps 4-Year-Old Boy

An illegal alien, accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, has now been charged by a grand jury for attempting to kidnap a four-year-old boy in Lubbock County, Texas.

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was charged by a grand jury this week with attempting to kidnap a four-year-old boy on May 2 after having been accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl on August 8, 2021.

According to the boy’s mother, Licona approached her and her son when she was trying to pay her rent. The mother said Licona approached them and asked how old her son was. That’s when the mother said she took off for a vehicle with her son and rushed him into his car seat.

The mother said Licona came up beside her and grabbed her son’s waist to try to pull him from the vehicle. The mother then punched Licona. He then allegedly ran off in an unknown direction.

Licona is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center without bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Licona so that if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to their custody.

In the August 2021 incident, a woman whom Licona was dating told police she walked into her seven-year-old daughter’s bedroom to find him in the girl’s bed. When Licona tried to run away, the woman chased him down and hit him with her car.

Original Article: Illegal Alien, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child, Charged with Trying to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Boy (breitbart.com)