NYC Health Department Promotes Heroin Use in Ads

If anyone wants to argue that our society hasn’t gone absolutely insane, just show them the PUBLIC HEALTH campaign from New York City.

Friend who lives in Manhattan sends pic of this subway ad courtesy of the NYC Dept of Health. Heroin addiction — it's empowering! pic.twitter.com/561kljU0Fg — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 26, 2022

Yes, this is a public health campaign encouraging druggies to not feel bad about shooting up heroin and instead take pride in themselves for using heroin in a safe way.

As a society, we’ve gone from “don’t do drugs, stay in school” to “be empowered” that you are using heroin safely.

The Department of Public Health in New York City’s ad is meant to prevent overdoses by giving tips on how to safely use illegal and illicit drugs.

How in the world is this okay?

How far we have fallen.

Basically, the ad is telling druggies to be careful when using illegal drugs because they might be laced with fentanyl.

Here are some of the tips they give:

• Avoid using alone and take turns

“Make sure you have your shooting up buddy with you!”

So, instead of “drugs are bad for you” we are encouraging drug addicts to share their drugs and heroin needles.

This isn’t any kind of recipe for disaster.

•Start with a small dose and go slowly

You know, you want to slowly build that high.

Again, we are talking about using coke and heroin here. Not alcohol.

•Have Naloxone on hand

Keep this overdose-reversing drug on hand so that you have the illusion of safely using drugs.

•Avoid mixing drugs •Test your drugs using fentanyl test strips

You know, maybe I’m crazy, but I don’t see the homeless folks in NYC subways taking the time to read this and say “I should listen to this empowerment lady go get some test strips before sticking this needle in my arm.”

Maybe I’m a pessimist.

I just don’t think that the fentanyl and overdose problem is going to be solved by “empowering” junkies.

