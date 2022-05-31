Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Arrested for DUI!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was apparently arrested for DUI over the long Memorial Day weekend.

Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul, was arrested for drunk driving in Napa, CA. The arrest occurred just before midnight on May 28 after Paul Pelosi submitted to a breathalyzer test administered by law enforcement officers.

Paul Pelosi was arrested at the scene. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

He was booked into the Napa County jail at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, according to TMZ.

His bail was set at $5,000, the New York Post reported. Paul Pelosi was released on bail at about 7:26 a.m. on May 29.

Authorities have not yet released any details about what led up to the octogenarian’s drunk driving arrest, nor have they released Nancy Pelosi’s husband’s mugshot.

It wasn’t known if he was driving alone or had passengers in his vehicle when he was stopped, the New York Post reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2015 that the power couple owns an estate and vineyard on the banks of the Napa River. Paul Pelosi owns and operates Financial Leasing Services, based in San Francisco.

The Washington Examiner reported that the Speaker of the House’s office said Nancy Pelosi was on the East Coast this weekend and not in California when her husband was arrested.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, said.

Nancy Pelosi was at Brown University on Sunday to deliver the commencement speech to its graduating class and accept an honorary degree, the Washington Examiner reported.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated.