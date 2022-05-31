Police Release More Details on DUI Arrest of Nancy Pelosi’s Husband!

As we reported on these pages, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Husband was arrested for DUI over the long Memorial Day Weekend. Now, police have released new details about his arrest, which we know now involved a crash with another vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released details of the vehicle crash that led to the arrest of Paul Pelosi for allegedly driving under the influence.

CHP said in a press release Sunday night that Paul Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche was struck in Napa Valley by a 2014 Jeep as he was attempting to cross State Route 29. No injuries were reported, and Pelosi was arrested about 80 minutes after law enforcement responded to the scene, according to the agency.

A public booking report by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office lists Paul Pelosi as being booked early Sunday morning on charges of driving under the influence. His bail was set at $5,000.

A representative for Pelosi told CBS News that he had been at a dinner party in Oakville until about 10:15 p.m. and drove the “short distance” home by himself. They added he was “fully cooperative” with authorities and that processing took until 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Speaker Pelosi was in Rhode Island on Sunday to deliver Brown University’s commencement address. Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker, said on Sunday that she was not with her husband at the time and would not be commenting on the “family” matter.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Earlier this year, Pelosi’s husband was embroiled in controversy leading to increased demands for the passage of legislation that prevents members of Congress from trading stocks, when disclosure forms revealed that the husband of the House Speaker bought over $2 million of Tesla stock.

Earlier in March, Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla stock by exercising 25 call options at a $500 strike price, a Congressional disclosure filing revealed. The call options were set to expire the following day.

At the time, the disclosure caused consternation from both parties, who argued such trades are a conflict of interest since Pelosi and other Congressional lawmakers have access to sensitive information and are responsible for enacting laws regulating businesses.