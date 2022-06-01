Kamala Bursts Out Laughing While Talking About California Droughts

Kamala Harris on Wednesday announced the Biden Regime’s plans to elevate water security as a foreign policy priority.

Biden Regime officials claim climate change is to blame for too much – or too little water.

How convenient.

Harris awkwardly laughed as she recalled the droughts of her childhood living in California.

“And I remember watching in the Oakland hills in Northern California, the landscape turning from green to brown – and everyone, from my mother, to teachers, the radio DJs, KDIA hahahaha lucky 13 saying how important it was to conserve water,” Harris said cackling.

Why does she always do this?

VIDEO:

What is so funny Kamala? pic.twitter.com/QyCzbkDnrx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 1, 2022

Southern California water restriction take effect on Wednesday.

