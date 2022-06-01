Opinion: How Johnny Depp Derailed the ‘Believe all Women’ Ideology

The ‘Believe all Women’ and ‘Me Too’ Movements have always been embedded into liberal ideology. When allegations arose against Trump, many Democrats were quick to come to support and rally behind his accusers with no evidence. The same was seen when accusations were thrown at actors and public figures like Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen, and Kevin Spacey. This type of uproar and outcry is hardly ever seen in cases where women are accused of assault, especially if the greater half of the population is on their side. Hillary Clinton and Emma Roberts are two public figures that have been accused of such, but being women ‘activists’, they saw little to no backlash.

So, what does the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard verdict do to derail that dangerous ideology? On Wednesday, America watched as Amber Heard was found to have lied about all cases of her abuse by a jury, clearing Johnny Depp of her horrific allegations.

As the jury heard countless tales of abuse from Heard, one of the most compelling pieces of evidence was when a recording of Heard shows her telling Depp to ‘tell the world’ that he, a male, is a victim of domestic violence, and to see if the world believed him.

He did that, and the public did believe him.

The intense backing Depp saw from America throws the outlook on abuse that has been seen for so many years- that women are always the victims and that men cannot be abusers.

Johnny Depp has ripped off that initial band aid and America has opened the door to tearing down the dangerous ‘Me Too’ and ‘Believe all Women’ ideology.

Depp was able to prove that he was a victim of domestic abuse, and that Heard carefully crafted severe claims against him. He was able to expose the pitfalls of believing all women.

Will this be a continued theme? Will the left, and America begin to accept that this ideology is dangerous and false allegations can destroy lives?

Depp’s win makes that all the more likely.