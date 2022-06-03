Laptop Reveals Hunter Biden Posted on Human Trafficking Site

When you consume and produce porn, you’re incentivizing prostitution, rape and the sex trafficking of women and children.

It’s as simple as that.

Thanks to a Wednesday report from the U.K. Daily Mail, we now know that Hunter Biden was involved with both on the infamous and highly-trafficked pornography site “Pornhub.”

According to the Daily Mail’s report — which featured the search history found on the laptop Hunter Biden had infamously abandoned at a Delaware repair shop — the president’s son had his own Pornhub Premium account.

He posted various explicit videos to the account featuring himself and viewed thousands of pornographic videos, including many featuring teenage girls, according to the videos’ titles. Such titles included were “TEENFIDELITY Country Girl …,” “Young Brunette …,” “Lucky Foreign Student …” and “18 Yrs old …” Hunter also entered the search terms “girl” and “girl nude” consecutively into Google’s search engine.

Hunter Biden texted a Pornhub link to a number listed in his contacts as “Dad.”



His search history suggests a proclivity for porn involving young girls.



Searches and pornographic video titles found in his history include the following: “18,” “girl nude,” “teen” and “young.” pic.twitter.com/N64oKeoy1X — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) June 1, 2022

The president’s son is known for his entanglements with prostitutes. Many of the pictures and videos found on his laptop show him philandering with various women, some identified as prostitutes by the Daily Mail.

It is undeniable — he was exploiting these women for sex.

And, on Pornhub, Hunter was engaging with a platform well-known for incentivizing child rape and sex trafficking.

Back on Dec. 4, 2020, Nicholas Kristof, an opinion columnist specializing in human and women’s rights, wrote an Op-Ed in The New York Times titled “The Children of Pornhub” alleging that Pornhub “monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spy cam videos of women showering” and other forms of illegal sexual content.

The story sent a shock wave through the industry and was followed up with news that major credit card companies were cutting ties with the company. Months later, at least one major porn site was shut down while Pornhub’s parent company — MindGeek — faced numerous lawsuits from victims exploited on their platforms.

Nevertheless, Pornhub remains online.

But it’s not just the illegal content that incentivizes the exploitation of women and children.

All porn does so.

That’s not just some fringe, right-wing religious perspective. People of many different backgrounds and belief systems agree that this is the case.

For example, Fight The New Drug — a secular anti-porn organization — laid out this case quite well in an article from Dec. 9.

“Sometimes, pornographic images and videos are fringe ‘products’ from victims being sold for sex. Sometimes, recruiters specifically use force, fraud, or coercion to ensnare vulnerable or unsuspecting people into performing sex acts on camera,” the article explained.

“This is the reality of what the porn industry fuels: real people being sexually abused and exploited at the hands of family members, traffickers, and pimps. The collective billions of clicks to porn content directly fuels the demand for sex traffickers to make money by selling videos of their sex slaves to porn sites.”

“After all, when someone is sex trafficked, there are often videos or images taken of them, and these images and videos often end up on popular sites. The more the mainstream adult entertainment industry flourishes, the more difficult it becomes to distinguish images of trafficked or exploited individuals from consenting ones.”

“And as the demand for violent and dehumanizing content grows, the more sex traffickers can profit from that lucrative porn demand, and the more they’ll exploit vulnerable people to get there.”

And Hunter Biden — through his mass consumption and production of porn — is doing his part to help prop up this industry. Who knows? Perhaps some of the prostitutes he’s slept with were even sex-trafficked themselves.

Original Article: https://www.westernjournal.com/found-laptop-hunter-biden-posted-videos-site-widely-known-human-trafficking/