‘What Is a Woman?’ The Left Panics over Matt Walsh’s Documentary

What is a woman? This is the question the left does not you to ask—which made it the perfect one to be made the title of the new documentary film by celebrated conservative journalist and commentator Matt Walsh.

Premiered on the 1st of June, What Is a Woman? is directed by Justin Folk and it shows Walsh’s interviews with people of various backgrounds and ideologies answering one big question: defining a woman. The question alone marks a whole new territory of conflict created by liberals in their gender debate as they deny that gender can be defined and confirmed since birth or early childhood, even in adulthood. In their unscientific and pseudo-rational world, it is entirely up to a person to assign themselves whatever gender they like and no one is allowed to disagree.

What Is a Woman? explores this debate by showing how the left’s battle for gender fluidity is devoid of reason and sanity. And this is beyond just rhetoric in media and social media; leftists brainwashed by the gender-fluidity ideology are actively subjecting minors to physical abuse to change their bodies and fit them into the gender they want to assign to them. As Walsh tweeted:

One of the surgeons in our documentary confesses to having mutilated the genitals of a 16-year-old boy. The Left says this isn’t happening. They’re lying, as always.

No wonder then to see the film come under a big coordinated attack by the left-serving establishment. The mainstream media, including most popular conservative news outlets, have ignored the film altogether, and up till the time of this writing, you don’t find any stories about it nor see reviews of the film, let alone interviews with Walsh or others from the film’s team. The Daily Wire reported that shortly after What Is a Woman premiered exclusively on the site, the site itself came under a sustained DDoS attack. For reference:

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service, or network.

This is a cyber-attack where a large number of people intentionally overwhelm a website by virtually storming its server to disrupt the site’s performance and interfere with the site’s visibility and access to its audience. Jeremy Boreing, Co-CEO of The Daily Wire, told about the attack in a statement.

A million requests per minute at the peak flooded our system and created challenges for many viewers.

Despite the left’s coordinated, large-scale attack to drown it in anonymity, the film has been doing great so far. Prior to its premiere on the Daily Wire, the trailer for What Is a Woman on YouTube went viral and at the time of this writing has received about 4.5 million hits. On its IMDb page, the film enjoys a rating of 9.8 out of 10. Walsh’s book of the same title and based on the research done for the film is coming out on June 14. The Amazon page for the book has been set up where the book will be available in print, electronic, and audio formats.