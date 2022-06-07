Burger King Debuts ‘Pride Whopper’ With Two Top or Two Bottom Buns

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month by introducing the “Pride Whopper,” a hamburger that comes with either two top or two bottom buns.

The new item uses mealtime to promote “equal love and equal rights,” a translation of the fast-food chain’s Austrian website said.

“We are setting an example for individuality and freedom and stand for a respectful interaction with each other,” the website translation says. “Equal rights. Empathy. Understanding. No matter where you come from, no matter who you love, no matter what you look like or what you believe in: Time to be proud.”

Burger King Austria unveils same-side bun Pride Whopper in honor of Pride Month.



The Pride Whopper is available from now until June 20th. pic.twitter.com/Q03gJDZq3k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2022

The burger features two top buns halves or two bottom buns instead of one top and one bottom like usual. It appears the special burger version will only be available in Austria but is making headlines in the United States as the fast-food restaurant joins so many companies in virtue-signaling during the month of June.

Reactions on social media weren’t entirely favorable, even from the LGBT community. On the company’s Instagram page, one user wrote, “Some straight people came up with this and thought it was a great idea.”

“One day into pride month and already exhausted,” another said.

“This is a joke, right?” someone else asked.

This isn’t the first time Burger King went public with their support of Pride Month and LGBT issues. Last June, the company donated 40 cents from the purchase of every Ch’King sold that month to the Human Rights Campaign. HRC is the largest LGBT advocacy group and political lobbying organization in the world.

At the time, Burger King insulted competitor Chik-fil-A with a tweet, posting, “the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold.”

Chik-fil-A has been mocked in the past for its openly Christian values, plus for being closed on Sundays so employees can attend church and spend time with their families.

Burger King’s latest menu update is just one of many examples of companies going all-in for Pride month. Many put out statements or change their logos to rainbow colors. This year, even the U.S. Treasury Department announced it would be flying the Pride flag for the month of June.

The Pride Whopper is reminiscent of the viral Royal Dutch Airlines ad from 2017. The company put out pictures of multiple seatbelt combinations, including two “female” ends and two “male” ends that said, “It doesn’t matter who you click with.” Critics pointed out how the combinations literally could not click.

