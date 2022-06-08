ANTIFA/BLM Terrorist Sentenced to 41 Years for Murder of Federal Officer in 2020!

A militant ANTIFA and BLM supporter has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for the drive-by killing of federal protective services officer Dave Patrick Underwood.

In May of 2020, a white van pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, California, and Steven Carrillo opened fire on two federal security officers, one of whom Underwood was killed in the BLM-inspired drive-by shooting.

Carrillo has been found guilty of this senseless killing, as well as for the attempted murder of the second security officer.

Carrillo’s sentence was handed down by the Hon. Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, United States District Judge. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty to the federal charges on February 11, 2022. According to the plea agreement, Carrillo admitted that he intended to kill the two officers and acted with premeditation by firing on the officers from a van driven by another individual. Carrillo agreed that his killing of Officer Underwood was first-degree murder as it is defined by the federal statutes.

Carrillo also admitted that during the months before the shooting, he aligned himself with an anti-government ideology, including the philosophies of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (BLM). He also admitted that he wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement in particular.

It was originally said that Carrillo was aligned with the “Boogaloo Boys” and other “right-wing” extremist groups. However, as Andy Ngo and others have found, searches of social media posts revealed that he was more closely aligned with ANTIFA and BLM.

Ngo recently tweeted, “Steven Carillo has been sentenced to 41 years for a deadly attack inspired by #BLM during a riot in Oakland. Liberal press spread lies that he’s far-right. He was a militant BLM supporter who expressed solidarity w/far-left violence in Portland & Kenosha.”

Carrillo posted messages and writings on social media sites during the weeks leading up to the shooting, describing the timing as favorable for the destruction of the government. Carrillo admitted that on May 29, 2020, he posted social media comments referring to the ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd, and he made plans to travel to an area in Oakland where protests were expected that night. Carrillo admitted that he went to the protests with another individual, and Carrillo brought firearms and incendiary devices in a van driven by the other individual.