Will the Lord Summon the Russian Warlord? A Prayer

If the intelligence reports are true, Russian President (and Moscow Madman) Vladimir Putin’s days are numbered.

Reports claim that he has advanced-stage cancer, with a life expectancy of no more than three years. But that would mean that he will become essentially incapacitated long before that terminal date. Putin is only 69 years old. So, we can view it as a blessing to have him succumb at a relatively young age.

During his decreasing number of public events and face-to-face meetings with world leaders, Putin has shown signs of debilitating health issues. He seems to have uncontrolled arm and leg movements – which suggest neurological issues.

He is also said to have failing eyesight. He now reads from sheets of paper with very large print – maybe two or three sentences per page.

Reports also say that Putin is using doubles to both cover up his manifest physical issues as well as protection from assassination. He is also said to be using old video footage. That brings up another health risk.

Putin is known to be paranoid, but that does not mean there are not folks out to get him. One report claims there was a high-level assassination attempt in March, although the details are sketchy. As Putin’s health declines, his grip to power weakens – and increases the potential for being removed violently. It is a fate that many despots endure. It is a bit like the aging and weakened lion king leader that is finally run off by younger males.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says there is no truth to the claims and Putin is seriously ill. He describes Putin’s health as “excellent.” Of course, this is the same guy who said Russia was not invading Ukraine even as the troops were crossing the border.

As a measure of caution, we should note that judging the health of secretive despots is not easy. It was not long ago that there were reports that North Korea’s Kim Jog-un was gravely ill. That does not seem to be the case.

But the reports on Putin are becoming more frequent and more dire. If true, it will not be long before Putin’s condition can no longer be hidden from view.

Perhaps the best outlook for Ukraine and the free world is that Putin is as sick as the rumors suggest and that it be a very aggressive and fatal disease that will remove him from the Kremlin asap – whether by incapacity or death.

It is hard to imagine that he would be replaced by a person as insane and vicious as himself. At least we should hope not.

Perhaps we should all pray for Putin – pray that the Lord summons him to eternal just in the very near future. And for those not inclined to religious pray, you can still hope that brutal bastard croaks sooner than later.

So, there ‘tis.