Biden Goes Off-the-Record with Reporters to Complain About Media Coverage

President Joe Biden popped into the press cabin during an Air Force One flight Wednesday afternoon, surprising reporters with an off-the-record appearance.

But the president spent most of his time complaining about their negative coverage of his administration, according to Politico’s West Wing Playbook, citing “multiple people familiar” with the meeting.

Biden spoke with reporters on his way to California for the Summit of the Americas, even as some of the leaders of prominent Latin American countries refused to attend.

The establishment media has grown more skeptical of Biden’s efforts to help reduce inflation, lower gas prices, and solve the baby formula shortage that has plagued his administration.

The president and his staff spent the week boasting about the strength of the “great” economy even as polling for Biden continues to fall.

Biden hit an all-time low in the RealClearPolitics average of polls on Wednesday, with an only 39.7 approval rating.

BREAKING: Joe Biden’s job approval hits ALL TIME LOW in RealClearPolitics average of polls:



39.7% approve, 55% disapprovehttps://t.co/uYLVoufqfk pic.twitter.com/0wlu7MYOBo — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2022

Original Article: Biden Goes Off-the-Record with Reporters to Complain About Coverage (breitbart.com)