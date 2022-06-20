Biden Reveals He Isn’t the One in Charge in Video

Joe Biden has been at his house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for the weekend. They generally refuse to be transparent about what he’s doing when he’s in Delaware or with whom he is meeting. That’s concerning since he’s spent so much time there — he’s spent around 200 full or partial days away from the White House, most of those in Delaware. But we did see how he fell over on his bike in a hard fall this weekend after he came to stop to greet people. The response of his deputy press secretary was not to tell us how he was, but to tweet a juvenile attack on President Donald Trump.

His team has claimed that even on these trips, he is “constantly on the job, regardless of their location — whether they’re on a state visit overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Wilmington.” But Biden blew that narrative that he wasn’t on vacation when he gave a prickly response to a reporter who asked him whether he would be talking to Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I will not talk to you! I’m on vacation,” he said, although he then said he would be talking with Xi. Each of those “vacations” to Delaware is costing us about $120,000 for just security alone, not counting the plane and the helicopter costs, or any of the other costs.

But that vacation comment wasn’t the only comment that Biden made to reporters. While that one blew up the fiction that he was “constantly on the job,” he had another one that raised even a bigger question — exactly who is pulling his strings?

When a reporter asked if he was talking to Xi, he said, “I ain’t telling ya.” When he was asked if he had made up his mind on China tariffs, he said “We’re in the process of doing that.” The reporter, surprised, asked if that meant he was lifting tariffs? That’s when he made this telling comment:

Reporter: “You’re lifting the tariffs [on China]?”



Biden: “WE are in the process of making up MY mind.” pic.twitter.com/A95B7gz0cq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2022

“We are in the process of making up my mind,” Biden replied. “Prepared to sign it and I’m ready to go.”

“WE are in the process of making up MY mind?” Talk about a strange, yet revealing comment. Did he just say the quiet part out loud? Who is the “we” who will be “making up” Biden’s mind? Isn’t he supposed to be the leader of the free world? Why is he in office if someone else is pulling the switches?

We talked about transparency with whom he’s meeting in Delaware, how about transparency about who is telling him what to do? Then his last comment doesn’t even follow — if he’s “prepared to sign it” and “ready to go,” hasn’t he made up his mind? It sounds like he’s waiting for someone else’s go-ahead. Who would that be? Who’s running the country and telling him what to do? That’s more than a little concerning and perhaps is part of the reason everything is a mess.

Original Article: Biden Makes a Very Telling Comment About Who Is Making up His Mind – RedState