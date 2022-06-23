Biden’s DOE Denies Biological Sex, Protection for Women in Title IX Change

Biden’s Department of Education under education secretary Miguel Cardona has released a proposal for changes to Title IX which includes erasing biological sex from issues of sex discrimination. The proposal would conflate protections for biological sex with gender identity, and see no differentiation between the two.

Title IX, enacted 50 years ago in 1972, was intended to curb sex-based discrimination against women at universities. Fast forward to today’s 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the once-progressive rule has over-corrected into regressive territory.

Women face the greatest inequity risk from the 700-page proposal which would essentially make it a Title IX violation for schools to prohibit biological males from receiving women’s scholarships, participating in women’s activities, and other educational benefits programs. The Department of Education’s proposal “would make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX.”

The proposal attempts to establish that barring biological men from female-only activities would cause actual harm, laying the groundwork for punitive actions. The Department of Education clarifies that “engaging in a practice that prevents a person from participating in an education program or activity consistent with their gender identity subjects a person to more than de minimis harm on the basis of sex.”

Violations of Title IX can result in loss of funding for universities and loss of scholarships, revocation of an earned degree, or expulsion for students.

Ironically, a large issue Title IX originally sought to remedy was women’s inequity in college athletics. The History Channel reports that “Before Title IX, few opportunities existed for female athletes” and “was designed to correct those imbalances.”

Senator Josh Hawley tweeted about the erasure of gender from the dense proposal saying, “Amazing. The Biden Administration’s new rule today on Title IX denies there are such things as women and men. The Admin is erasing gender & women from a statute designed to protect them.”

The proposal even goes as far as stating that “The Department [of Education] does not construe the term ‘sex’ to necessarily be limited to a single component of an individual’s anatomy or physiology. Further, the Department need not define ‘sex.'”

Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit group that empowers parents nationwide, made a statement on the proposal saying, “American families should be deeply concerned by the proposed rewrite of Title IX. From rolling back due process protections to stomping on the First Amendment, to adding ‘sexual orientation and gender identity into a statute that can only be so changed by Congressional action, the Biden Administration has shown that they place the demands of a small group of political activists above the concerns of millions of families across the country.”

The Mom’s for Liberty group shared the statement from Parents Defending Freedom adding, “The Biden Administration’s ‘Must Say They’ Title IX rewrite is a show of force by the federal government on behalf of activists that would unconstitutionally compel the speech of schoolchildren and college students.”

The Post Millennial’s Libby Emmons spoke on the issue as well stating, “Gender identity should not have the same protections as biological sex. Gender identity is fashion.”

The proposal comes after an executive order from Joe Biden signed in January of 2021 which would allow biological men to compete against women in sports. The Biden admin has prioritized the erasure of biological sex and has been a staunch supporter of gender theory.

Last month, Biden’s education secretary said that he wants biological men to compete in women’s sports. Just last week, Biden announced he would be signing an executive order to ban conversion therapy for those suffering from gender dysphoria.

