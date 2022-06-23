Man Accused of Shooting at, Beating Woman for Not Making Him Fettuccine

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting at a woman because he was upset she did not make him pasta.

Charleston County Court records show James Moultrie Jr. was charged June 21 with assault/attempted murder and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. Moultrie was released from Charleston County Jail after posting $100,000 bond.

According to the incident report cited by WCSC-TV, on Friday, June 17, the victim, who remained unnamed, told Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigators Moultrie got mad at her after drinking because she did not make him a bowl of chicken fettuccine that he wanted.

Moultrie allegedly fired a shot at her, but it missed. He also reportedly choked her in front of her 4-year-old son, and she told deputies she was afraid for her life.

The child reportedly covered his ears during the argument. The incident report says Moultrie’s actions put the boy “at unreasonable risk of harm affecting his physical and mental health and safety.”

The woman reportedly has a fractured nose and a lot of swelling and inflammation.

WCSC reports Moultrie fired his gun at her last month when she was sitting in her car. The bullet hit the car, but not the victim.

Moultrie is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Original Article: S.C. man accused of shooting at, beating a woman because she didn’t make him fettuccine | Truecrimedaily.com