Biden Needs Note Card Telling Him How to Do Simple Tasks: ‘YOU Take YOUR Seat’

President Joe Biden accidentally flashed a note card that listed several simple instructions. Among the elementary tasks, the president was instructed to “take YOUR seat.”

On Thursday, President Biden was meeting with wind industry leaders – after skipping a meeting with oil executives.

Biden accidentally exposed a cheat sheet that he was given that had step-by-step instructions for the president. On the top line, the note card read: “The President,” followed by “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events.”

Then there were eight bullet points on the note card. One commanded the president, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.”

The second instruction for President Biden stated, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

“YOU give brief comments (2 minutes),” said another order for the 79-year-old president.

Biden was told, “YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,” and pointed out that Shuler was “joining virtually.”

The final instruction directed President Biden, “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”

Cameras caught the moment that Biden accidentally flashed the note card.

Joe Biden:



"I am disappointed in the Supreme Court gun decision…I think it's not reasoned accurately." pic.twitter.com/wa8BTIbelE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 23, 2022

Biden accidentally leaks instructions from WH staff. pic.twitter.com/syROPoRiBC — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 23, 2022

Twitter reactions to Biden needing a note card for basic actions questioned who is really in charge.

Columnist Andrew Malcolm: “We are So Screwed: Joe Biden Accidentally Reveals His Step-by-Step Notes on How to Act, What to Say–‘Enter Room Say Hello Take Your Seat…'”

Writer Carmine Sabia: “This is sad. President Joe Biden needs a card to tell him to do basic things like sit.”

Radio show host Clay Travis: “They literally have to write out every basic instruction for Joe Biden. I have never seen instructions like this for any person leading any meeting I’ve ever attended in my life. I bet you haven’t either. Biden has dementia. It’s clear to anyone with a functional brain. They spent four years putting doctors on air discussing the 25th amendment for Trump with a scintilla of the evidence indicting Joe Biden’s mental faculties. Who wrote this note card and what are they hiding if this note is necessary? I’d like to see them testify under oath.”

TV host Greg Raymond Kelly: “ON @JoeBiden’s Note Card-there are BASIC INSTRUCTIONS on what Joe is supposed to do. 1. Walk in room. 2. Sit Down. 3. Speak 4. Ask question. Is he in NURSERY SCHOOL?”

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller: “White House staff clearly has exceptionally low confidence in Biden’s cognitive abilities. If GOP gains house they will need to hold hearings on Biden’s diminished capacity and subpoena aides to get their testimony under oath.”

Activist Sarah Idan: “I hope this is not true because if it is we need to ask who’s in charge of our president. Sorry this just doesn’t look right.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro: “‘YOU inhale. YOU exhale. YOU inhale. YOU exhale.'”

Talk show host Chris Stigall: “This is Joe Biden inadvertently showing cameras a note card prepared for him today at a White House event. Disturbing, to say the least.”

This is Joe Biden inadvertently showing cameras a note card prepared for him today at a White House event. Disturbing, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/bTlt7dgUkL — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 24, 2022

Original Article: Joe Biden uses note card telling president to take a seat. – TheBlaze