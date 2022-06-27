Whoopi Warns Justice Thomas of Unspeakable Conditions

‘The View’ co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Monday issued a warning to Justice Clarence Thomas after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade: The Supreme Court is going to ban interracial marriage and put you back in chains.

The left escalated their vicious attacks against Clarence Thomas after he joined other conservative Supreme Court justices and overturned Roe v Wade.

Abortion laws will now be decided by the states.

Justice Thomas said the court should reconsider gay marriage and birth control after Roe v Wade was overturned.

Whoopi Goldberg freaked out and suggested the Supreme Court will ban interracial marriage next – then she claimed the highest court of the land will bring back slavery.

“You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white … and you better hope that nobody says, you know, well, you’re not in the Constitution, she said.

“You’re back to being a quarter of a person,” Whoopi said making a reference to the three-fifths compromise.

And the crowd full of lefty dolts clapped like seals.

Original Article: https://freedomrockradio.co/news/whoopi-goldberg-issues-warning-to-clarence-thomas-suggests-the-supreme-court-will-bring-back-slavery-video/