Biden’s Sinister Plan to Subvert The Constitution

Joe Biden’s lawless regime is completely out of control.

He’s doing everything in his power to fundamentally transform the country.

And now Joe Biden is using this dirty trick to subvert the Constitution.

Democrats and their allies in the corporate-controlled media began a massive push for gun control in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Joe Biden has been determined to ram gun control through Congress since his first day in office.

But with a narrowly divided Congress, his biggest gun control ambitions have been stymied.

Since the AR-15 has become the boogeyman for gun grabbers, banning it would be the crown jewel of their gun control efforts.

Even though Democrats have been trying to reinstitute an assault weapons ban for years, this effort hasn’t gone anywhere.

But Joe Biden is never going to let a crisis go to waste.

And he’s using the hysteria to “do something” by making an underhanded backdoor attempt at gun control.

Because of the supply chain crisis and the growing popularity of the AR-15, the 5.56mm ammunition it uses has been harder to find and also more expensive.

Now the Biden regime could be making a move to cut off an important supplier of 5.56mm ammunition.

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri is a government-owned facility operated by Winchester Ammunition that manufactures ammunition for the Army.

Extra ammunition that isn’t needed by the Army is sold on the civilian market.

A story on the blog, The Truth About Guns, reported that a source with knowledge of the situation claimed that the Lake City plant was no longer permitted to sell AR-15 ammo “produced in excess of the military’s needs on the civilian market.”

Cutting the civilian market off would exacerbate shortages and drive up the already climbing price of ammunition.

As the old saying goes, “a gun without ammo is just a paperweight.”

This is a backdoor attempt at gun control by the Biden regime, putting the screws to AR-15 owners after their latest attempt to push an assault weapons ban failed.

Biden is trying to cut off the supply of ammunition to effectively subvert the 2nd amendment.

If the move goes through, 30% of the AR-15 ammo used by civilians would be off the market.

When the White House was pressed about the potential move, Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates denied the story, saying the plant would remain open.

But that non-denial doesn’t address the concerns over the termination of civilian sales.

No one ever accused the Biden regime of wanting to close the plant.

If true, the move would also hurt the Army.

By cutting down on production and laying off the workers to produce the excess ammo, military readiness would be hurt if production needed to be ramped up.

It appears that Joe Biden is willing to use any dirty trick available in his crusade to target gun owners.

Renewed Right will keep you up-to-date on any new developments in this ongoing story.

