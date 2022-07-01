Biden Accused of Skinny Dipping in Front of Female Secret Service Agents

I apologize if you just ate and are now about ready to upchuck your meal.

The mere thought of Biden’s saggy, frail body on full display in a backyard pool is enough to make me gag up my pancreas, so imagine how the female Secret Service agents felt who had to guard this perverted old buzzard?

Back in 2014, a book came out from a former SS officer, claiming that sources within the agency who worked on Biden’s detail claimed he would swim naked in front of female agents, and it would make them feel extremely uncomfortable.

Gee, ya think??

Sickening.

Back in 2014, US News reports that Vice President Joe Biden enjoys swimming without a bathing suit, a new book claims.

Biden, who’s flirting with a run for president in 2016, gives Secret Service agents an eyeful both at his Delaware home and at the vice president’s official residence in Washington, D.C., according to “The First Family Detail” by Ronald Kessler.

The book relies on named and unnamed sources to describe life guarding prominent politicians including Biden, former President Ronald Reagan, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.

“Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” Kessler writes in the book – due for release Aug. 5.

“Female Secret Service agents find that offensive,” he writes.

“Biden likes to be revered as everyday Joe,” an unnamed agent told Kessler. “But the reality is no agents want to go on his detail because Biden makes agents’ lives so tough.”

In addition to the alleged skinny-dipping, agents are reportedly irritated by frequent last-minute trips to Delaware.

A Biden spokeswoman would not address the claims on the record. A spokesperson for the Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

