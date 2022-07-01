Bodycam Video Shows Crazed Driver Jumping Out of Car to Shoot Cop

The Chicago Police Police Department released dramatic bodycam video of a crazed driver leaping out of his car to shoot a cop. However, the police were able to take down the shooter before he could unleash any more havoc.

This week, Chicago Police released shocking bodycam footage of a dangerous encounter that happened on June 5.

Jerome Halsey, 27, was pulled over by police in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. Halsey entered an alley with an unmarked police SUV following him. The SUV blocked in the driver, then three police officers in full uniform quickly exited the vehicle to engage the driver.

A police officer rapidly advanced to the driver’s side, and instructed the driver, “Stay in the car, don’t move!” Suddenly, the driver cracked open the door and fired at one of the cops.

The gunman shot the cop at point-blank range – severely injuring the officer. The officer returned fire.

The man then jumped out of the car and shot at another officer. However, an officer on the passenger side of the car returned fire and hit the man. The gunman falls to the ground after being shot twice in the chest.

Police bodycam video from the downed officer shows him retreating to take cover behind the police SUV. The officer groans in pain and falls to his knees. Blood is dripping on the pavement as another officer applies a tourniquet to the cop’s wounded arm following the shootout.

Officer Erik Moreno was shot in the forearm, shoulder, and chest. Moreno and Halsey were taken to the hospital. Moreno was discharged from the hospital last week.

The traffic stop was initiated because Halsey’s vehicle had a broken brake light. Prosecutors told WFLD that police officers got out of their car “with their weapons upholstered” because of Halsey’s erratic driving.

Police said they found a bag containing several extended magazines in his car.

Halsey’s attorney offered up a defense that the driver didn’t know it was police officers, and to him it was “just an SUV of three people … following him into an alley, getting out of their car with weapons drawn.”

However, the judge declared, “There is no way Mr. Halsey mistook these three officers.”

Halsey faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated battery. His bail was set at $1 million.

WFLD reported, “In 2019, Halsey was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after he was found carrying a gun without a valid concealed-carry permit, court records show. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon.”

The attorney noted that Halsey currently has a Firearm Owners Identification card and a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

This was the third law enforcement o

fficer in Chicago that had been shot in the span of a couple of days.

An officer was shot in the head during a traffic stop in Englewood on June 1. A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

(WARNING: Graphic video)

Original Article: Chicago police bodycam video of driver shooting cop – TheBlaze