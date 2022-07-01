Steven Colbert’s Vulgar Suggestion of Justice Thomas

CBS “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert told Justice Clarence Thomas to “suck it” following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The case spurred renewed vitriol against Justice Thomas, after he sided with the majority in the Supreme Court opinion.

Colbert joined in on the attacks Thursday evening, bristling at Thomas for suggesting in his concurring opinion that the Court should also “reconsider” previous rulings which struck down criminalizing sodomy and contraception use, and extended the right to marry to same-sex couples.

The late-night comedian complained, “Overturning ‘Roe’ might not be the Supreme Court’s only kick to your groin, because in a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Court should also revisit decisions on the right to contraception, the right of gay couples to marry, and the overturning of sodomy laws.”

As his audience booed, Colbert mocked, “Which, among other things, would ban oral sex. And in response, I just want to say, Clarence Thomas can suck it.”

Conservatives called out some on the left for using racial slurs against the previously sole Black justice on the bench. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in on Thursday, making her the first Black female justice on the high court, although ABC News earned mockery for tweeting she was the first Black justice ever on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Late Show” host has a habit of making crude sex jokes about Republican men he doesn’t like.

President Trump became a frequent target of the comedian’s crass commentary during his administration. On one such occasion, Colbert unleashed a lewd, profane rant about the president’s mouth being Vladimir Putin’s “c–k holster” which made some critics accuse the host of homophobia.

Original Article: ‘Clarence Thomas can suck it!’: Stephen Colbert says after Dobbs v. Jackson abortion ruling | Fox News