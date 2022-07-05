Portland Protestors Launch Violent Attack on Federal Buildings

Protesters in downtown Portland spent the night of July 4 smashing windows, shooting off mortars into the federal building and burning an American flag as a response to the death of Jayland Walker in Ohio.

The outlet reported that as of 10 pm, there were about 50-100 protesters, with some dressed in black bloc. After launching at least 2 mortars at the federal building, the protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland, breaking windows as they went.

🚨#BREAKING: Protesters dressed In all black have vandalized multiple buildings



📌#Portland | #Oregon



Multiple Protesters dressed in black are currently marching in the streets and have vandalized multiple business and Buildings with multiple windows smashed as a flag burns pic.twitter.com/uwgsoWjKoi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 5, 2022

The previous night, Antifa shut down the street in downtown Portland and vandalized buildings with violent extremist messages calling for mass murder.

#Antifa shut down the street in downtown Portland overnight on July 3 & vandalized buildings with violent extremist messages calling for mass murder. Police responded but made no arrests. pic.twitter.com/A9JqMu1Mnm — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2022

Days before, an unlawful assembly was declared when approximately 60 people broke windows in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood. The activists marched from Peninsula Park down Rosa Parks Way, smashing windows along the route.

KOIN News reports on the pregnancy support charity in Portland that was smashed up by #Antifa at a riot on Saturday. The nonprofit is not anti-abortion. It provides services to families living in poverty. Police were aware of the riot but did not intervene.https://t.co/JA6BfaDHzt pic.twitter.com/eeddITNfuR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2022

According to KOIN, on June 25 about 200 people gathered in Grant Park for what was labeled a march for “abortion rights” and walked down Sandy Boulevard smashing windows and also vandalized a Portland school van by breaking windows and tagging it.

Original Article: https://thepostmillennial.com/portland-protestors-launch-mortars-at-federal-buildings-smash-windows-burn-american-flags-over-july-4-weekend