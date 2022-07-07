Hunter Biden Films Himself Smoking Crack in Detox Tank Paid For By Joe Biden

Fresh footage has emerged from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell showing him sitting in a sensory deprivation tank smoking crack from a pipe just weeks after he asked his father to pay for a detox program.

The Daily Mail obtained the footage, shot at Blue Water Wellness Centre in Massachusetts, and dating from January 2019. Biden is seen also drinking alcohol inside the tank.

Hunter Biden filmed himself smoking drugs during detox program funded by his dad https://t.co/UTfwenFhn1 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 7, 2022

He again filmed himself for some bizarre reason sitting naked in the tank playing with his genitals and looking completely shitfaced.

Text messages found via the laptop also confirm that Hunter texted his father asking for money to pay for the treatment in addition to bills and alimony.

Joe Biden responded saying he was wiring $75,000 dollars to his son to pay for the treatment.

Further texts reveal that Hunter asked for another $20,000 just days later to fund a ‘sober house’ detox program. His father again appeared to oblige him, responding “Just called Mel he will get 20 to your account this afternoon tomorrow morning at latest. He will contact me when transfer goes through.”

In a text on January 1st 2019, Hunter told a woman he appeared to be acquainted with that “my dad is paying for whatever I need.”

The latest footage comes after the White House Press Secretary refused to answer questions regarding the laptop and a voicemail left on Hunter’s phone by Joe Biden seemingly discussing business dealings.

Here’s the voicemail Joe Biden left for Hunter in 2018 saying he wanted to talk about their business dealings in China.pic.twitter.com/7r9VatHUoH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre has absolutely no answer for why Joe Biden left a voicemail for Hunter in 2018 saying he wanted to talk about the Biden family business dealings in China. pic.twitter.com/HutCyvZ1DI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2022

Here's 3 minutes of news reports showing Joe Biden knew all about Hunter’s foreign business dealings. pic.twitter.com/v6puck4I8b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2022

Original Article: https://summit.news/2022/07/07/video-hunter-biden-filmed-himself-smoking-crack-in-deprivation-tank-detox-paid-for-by-joe-biden/