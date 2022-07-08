Harris and Biden Stoke Violence with Their Anti-Supreme Court Rhetoric￼

All during his administration and now during the bogus Jan. 6 hearings, the Democrats have been quick to accuse President Trump’s rhetoric of promoting violence. Yet, in the days since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, it is the Biden administration’s anti-SCOTUS rhetoric that is fanning the flames of division and driving violent protests!

Even as his own Department of Homeland Security warns of possible violent protests, more Biden administration officials are coming out of the woodwork to challenge the legitimacy of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, which continues to stoke division between pro-life and pro-abortion Americans.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently decried the ruling as “problematic on so many levels.” She went on to claim the case, which overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, took away a right given to women under the Constitution.

However, critics of Roe and the justices in the majority argue Roe created the right to abortion and assert that no author or amender of the Constitution discussed the issue of abortion.

“For the first time in the history of our nation, [the Court] took a constitutional right that had been recognized and took it from the women of America, took a constitutional right,” Harris stated. “And what is so outrageous about this on every level is one, it is the taking of a right that was given and guaranteed and something that we took for granted to be settled law.”

The Vice President also contradicted her attacks on the high court when saying the conservative-majority Supreme Court is trying to govern women’s bodies. And yet it was the Biden-Harris administration that has been trying to do just that, coming under immense scrutiny for their forced vaccination and masking policies, including a vaccine mandate for US troops and federal workers as well as a failed attempt to force the jab on airline travelers.

“We also know that we’ve had a history in this country of government trying to claim ownership over human body,” Harris continued. “And we had supposedly evolved from that time and that way of thinking.”

Additionally, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra vowed to fight the decision, while admitting the Supreme Court has the final say on the implications of the US Constitution. He said measures to protect abortion could include trafficking women across state lines to get abortions and pushing Congress to codify Roe. Becerra also implied the five justices who voted to overturn Roe went rogue just to make women suffer.

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seemed to admit the attacks on the Supreme Court are working. He lamented there has been a heightened security threat since the Dobbs decision on Republican-appointed justices. This comes as far-left activists such as ANTIFA have tried to organize protests outside the homes of the justices in question and are making threats against their lives.

In the meantime, Republican lawmakers are calling on Democrats to stop their attacks on the judicial branch amid a risk of more violent protests. Even the Marshall of the Supreme Court is calling on the governor of Maryland to intervene to stop an attempted assassination of a justice.

The DHS has also reported leftist domestic extremists are likely to exploit the situation and cause more violence against officials who don’t conform to their liberal socialist agendas.