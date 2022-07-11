Governor Abbott Signs Executive Order to Combat Migrant “Invasion”

Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order allowing the Texas National Guard to apprehend migrants in order to stem what he calls an “invasion” of illegal aliens streaming across the border.

Abbott’s executive order issued also empowers the National Guard and the officers of the Texas Department of Public Safety to return illegal aliens from across the US to the southern border. Abbot said Texas is taking “unprecedented action” because of Biden’s failing border policies, which have emboldened human smugglers and cartels. This comes after multiple counties in Texas have echoed Abbot’s words, declaring the migrant crisis “an invasion.”

Beyond issuing this most recent EO, Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the Biden administration’s failures and inaction. Some of those actions include securing $4 billion in funding for Texas border security efforts, launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, arresting and jailing illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas and allocating resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build and upgrade the border wall in Texas.

“While the Biden Administration has abandoned border communities, the state of Texas will support them and help them respond to the disaster that President Biden has caused on the border,” said Abbott. “Operation Lone Star grant funding has played an integral role in our mission to keep Texans safe and support local communities. I encourage local governments to apply for these funds as we work together to prevent illegal immigration and the smuggling of people, illegal weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl from Mexico into Texas.”

While technically, only the federal government is legally authorized to enforce immigration law., as legal justification, for his executive order, Abbott cites the “invasion” clause of the US Constitution, which gives states the authority to use state troops, i.e., the National Guard, to protect their sovereign borders from hostile invaders.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” Abbott said in a statement.