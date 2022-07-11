He Actually Said “Anne Frank Had White Privilege”

Anne Frank trended on Twitter on Sunday as users on the social media platform debated whether the Holocaust victim was a beneficiary of ‘white privilege,’ advantages that society supposedly bestows on those who are racially white.

“Anne Frank had white privilege,” said one Twitter user. “Bad things happen to people with white privilege also but don’t tell the whites that.”

“Yes, all white people are safe,” said another commenter. “No one is saying the Nazis didn’t target white people, just that white people can hide behind their whiteness, whereas in Nazi USA black people can’t. Go tell black people the wites got it hard.”

“Anne Frank was murdered for not being white,” responded Israeli-American writer Emily Schrader. “Six million Jews were murdered for not being white.”

“You’ve got to be f***ing kidding me,” Disturbed frontman David Draiman said in response to the trend. “AnneFrank? Seriously?”

“I cannot believe I log on to Twitter this morning and see Leftists unironically debating whether or not Anne Frank had white privilege,” said Republican Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson.

Journalist Ben Hartman noted the juxtaposition of following the debate about Jews having privilege while he had also received an email notifying of an FBI warning of a security threat to the Jewish community in San Antonio.

The debate about Anne Frank allegedly spawned out of a series of convoluted unrelated arguments on Twitter over the course of months, according to one Twitter user starting with sexual stereotypes about white women. This reportedly devolved into accusations of racism, and discussions on racial identity.

This is not the first time that Anne Frank has been denigrated as having white privilege.

How far back does this go?

“I have a tip for my fellow Jews,” said journalist Erin Biba. “Whenever you see Anne Frank trending — which happens more then you’d imagine — absolutely do not click to find out why. Just go on with your life not knowing. It’s better for your mental health.”

Israeli activist Hen Mazzig said that on Twitter, he had “seen people call Anne Frank ‘a Becky,’ ‘privileged,’ and ‘lucky.’ We are talking about a child who was murdered. Show some decency and respect.”

Original Article: Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had ‘white privilege’ – The Jerusalem Post (jpost.com)