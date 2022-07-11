Hunter Reveals “True Character” of Jill Biden

President Joe Biden may have a close-to-home diplomatic challenge on his hands after newly unearthed text messages show his son reportedly referring to First Lady Jill Biden as a “vindictive moron” and much, much worse.

The texts, obtained by The Sun, showed the troubled, now-52-year-old degenerate lashing out at his stepmother after a family feud in late 2018. In one missive he sent to his brother’s widow, who he was bizarrely dating at the time, Hunter Biden called Jill Biden a “selfish silly entitled c***.”

In another text, to his uncle James Biden, Hunter Biden recounted a spat with the future first lady in which he struck a barrage of low blows.

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program,” he wrote. “So go f*** yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me.”

Hunter Biden reportedly called Jill an 'entitled c–t' in texts https://t.co/EyfdjwoKNP pic.twitter.com/hxjCXFEK19 — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2022

The bad blood was apparently sparked by Jill Biden’s insistence that Hunter Biden get help for his well-chronicled drug addiction. The Sun said the text messages were found on the laptop Hunter Biden left at a Delaware computer repair shop, which has yielded endless photos of the Yale Law grad smoking crack, cavorting nude with prostitutes, and hatching what appear to be international schemes to trade on his father’s influence.

The Sun said the messages were uncovered by Marco Polo, an organization led by a former White House staffer, which is probing the laptop.

Before the post-Christmas row with Jill Biden, Hunter Biden had been trying to defeat his demons with the help of a Massachusetts shrink, Dr. Keith Ablow. But it had not worked, and Jill Biden and Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, were trying to get Joe Biden to agree his son needed inpatient rehab, according to The Sun.

In a December 29, 2018, text message exchange with his uncle, Hunter Biden said he had proposed moving near him and teaching, an idea that prompted an eyeroll from his stepmother.

“Well you’re not going to be doing anything at all for yourself or your family if you just refuse to get sober,” she said, according to a Hunter Biden text.

That stoked Hunter Biden’s fury at Jill Biden, an English teacher who has boasted of her graduate degree by using the “Dr.” title.

“I said [you know] what mom you’re a f***king moron,” Hunter Biden recounted to his uncle. “A vindictive moron.”

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program,” he continued.

“So go f*** yourself Jill let’s all agree I don’t like you anymore than you like me,” he concluded.

The deviant political scion, whom his father has called “the smartest man I know,” complained that his dad never came to see him during seven previous stints in rehab, according to The Sun.

At one point in 2018, Hunter Biden blasted Jill Biden in a particularly nasty text to his brother’s widow.

“F*** my step mother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c*** as you,” he wrote.

But to his father, Hunter Biden tried to tamp down the vitriol he directed at Jill Biden.

“Love you dad it’s my fault mom is right I over react and she is only worried about me and I promise to try to be more understanding I love you tell mom I love her and I’m sorry I say mean things I don’t mean them,” he wrote on December 26, 2018, according to The Sun.

