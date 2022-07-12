In Reality, Kamala Harris Does Not Want to Be in Charge of Anything!

Is it laziness or simply an awareness of her own incompetence? It seems like Vice President Kamala Harris really does not want to be in charge of anything.

Apparently, in an attempt to find her something relevant to do, the White House has offered the VP a chance to head up many programs and special projects– all of which she has turned down or approached with a definitive lack of enthusiasm.

Case in point, Harris was less than thrilled about being tapped to lead the Administration’s response to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Washington Post reported the vice president “had initial reservations” about becoming the face of the Administration’s response, worried she could be pigeonholed on the issue because of her gender, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Ultimately, Harris did agree to be “in charge” of the White House’s effort to protect abortion rights across the country. But, if her past performance is any indication, she will likely handle this responsibly as well as she did the crisis at the border, and all she will accomplish is another failed effort to put on her resume.

Harris failed to accomplish anything at the border, barely even visiting the US southern border even while being the so-called “border Czar.” Harris similarly failed epically when Biden tasked her to oversee the Administration’s efforts to secure voting rights.

New York Times reporters Martin and Burns reported that after holding a series of initial meetings with activists, Harris failed to marshal any kind of significant push for voting rights on Capitol Hill. Months after taking the assignment, they note, she had not even spoken about the issue with Sens. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska), whose votes were crucial to passing voter legislation in the Senate.

The reporters wrote that voting rights soon became “another dead end” for the vice president, who “continued to resist the exhortation to pick some signature issues, partly out of concern that she would be restricted to handling subjects closely linked to her personal identity.” Martin and Burns said that Harris preferred to take ownership of “broad-spectrum issues” that wouldn’t be “mainly associated with women and Black Americans.”

This same kind of attitude is echoed in Harris’s lukewarm response to picking up the ball on abortion rights which is evidenced by her lack of enthusiasm as well some classic “open mouth insert foot” moments while discussing the issue.