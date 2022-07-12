Watch Democrats’ Abortion Witness Insist Men Can Get Pregnant

UC Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges unrelentingly insisted that men can become pregnant and that questioning that statement is a direct cause of trans suicide in Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary hearing on the legal implications of reversing Roe v. Wade.

In a bizarre exchange, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., used his questioning time to ask whether, when Bridges used the terminology “people with the capacity for pregnancy,” she meant “women.”

“Many women, cis women have the capacity for pregnancy, many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy,” Bridges replied.

Hawley: Why are you using the term "person with a capacity for pregnancy" instead of "woman?"



Bridges: "Your line of questioning is transphobic and opens trans people to violence."



Hawley: "You're saying I'm opening up people to violence by saying women can have pregnancies?" pic.twitter.com/Yi46NlQCr0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2022

“So this [abortion] isn’t really a women’s rights issue…?” Hawley asked. Unable to directly answer the senator’s question without either invalidating women or the trans agenda, Bridges said women and “other groups” were not “mutually exclusive” before she pivoted and accused him of introducing violence by inquiring about her logic.

“I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic,” Bridges said. “It opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing them.”

“Wow, you’re saying that I’m opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women are the folks who can have pregnancies?” Hawley replied.

Bridges continued to dodge Hawley’s questions by bringing up an arbitrary statistic on trans suicide rates, implying that any questions or discussion about whether men can bear children directly contribute to those suicides.

Finally and without ever directly answering the original question, a visibly heated Bridges asked Hawley if he believes that men can get pregnant, and accused him of “denying that trans people exist” when he replied no. She then condescendingly invited him to join her classroom at Berkeley.

The verbal gymnastics Bridges performed in order to deflect an honest discussion about her beliefs, while replying to Hawley with accusations and condescension, show the “highly educated” left’s inability to answer basic questions about their anti-science dogma. The exchange is reminiscent of then-Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson telling Sen. Marsha Blackburn she couldn’t define what a woman is. Neither Jackson nor Bridges was able to hide that the left’s views on abortion are not even about “women” at all, because they cannot even say the word.

Original Article: Watch Democrats’ Abortion Witness Insist Men Can Get Pregnant (thefederalist.com)