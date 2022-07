President Biden just reversed Donald Trump’s Palestine policy and the U.S. is now expected to offer hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the terrorist-ridden nation. For this, they gave him a warm reception. Lukewarm, at best . . . Actually terrible . . . Just know that this is what they think of us. This is worse than your daughter’s first recital. Sorry, since we had to hear it, you do too.

Just the Palestinian Authority's honor guard completely butchering the American National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/dfcJjMj8Ff — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 15, 2022