Kamala’s Speechwriter Quits After Four Months

Vice President Kamala Harris has had a tough time keeping her staff as rumors continue circulating that she is tough to work for, and now a new staffer is leaving.

Meghan Groob, who was hired as Harris’ director of speechwriting less than four months ago, is leaving her job, Politico reported.

Groob was hired in April after Harris’ first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures.

Her departure comes amid a continuing staff makeover for the vice president’s office. The vice president’s office has already seen a reset of large parts of the communications team. And on Friday, the Washington Post reported that Harris’ longest service aide, Rohini Kosoglu, is also leaving the office.

Harris definitely needs someone to help with her speeches considering some of the gems she has given the world recently.

In June, CNN handed Harris one of the simplest questions she could have dreamed of after the Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade and she still could not hit it.

She was being prodded by host Dana Bash to tee off on the Supreme Court but she went off on some tangent about who she was on Air Force Two with.

“You were on a plane when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade,” Bash said. “As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in U.S. history what was going through your mind at that moment?”

“Well, so, I was on Air Force Two heading to Aurora, Illinois, to talk about maternal health,” the vice president said.

“We were with Lauren Underwood, with the chair of Judiciary, Dick Durbin, Senate Judiciary. We were headed there to unveil a plan based on the work we have been doing to ensure that women receive the kind of support they need during and post-pregnancy.

“And we thought that the decision would come down sometime soon, but not at that moment. And I was shocked,” she said.

“And it’s one thing when you know something’s going to happen. It’s another thing when it actually happens. And I just actually turned to CNN,” she said with her signature laughter.

Kamala Harris: “Looking at" using federal tax dollars to provide travel vouchers for abortions pic.twitter.com/IKY7CO6kbV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2022

KAMALA HARRIS: "First of all, if you are a parent of sons, do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in terms of the choices he will have." pic.twitter.com/OsYccsby4L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2022

“And I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it, because they actually did it. And here’s what they did. They — the court actually took a constitutional right that has been recognized for half-a-century and took it from the women of America,” she said.

“That’s shocking, when you think about it, in terms of what that means in terms of democratic principles, in terms of the ideals upon which we were founded about liberty, about freedom,” she said before things got awkward.

“I thought about it as a parent. We have two children who are in their 20s, a son and a daughter,” the vice president said.

“I thought about it as a godparent of teenagers. I thought of it as an aunt of preschool children,” she said.

“And a woman yourself.,” the reporter said in an apparent attempt to get her back on track.

“And a woman myself, and the daughter of a woman, and a granddaughter of a woman,” she said.

Breaking news. Vice President Kamala Harris is the daughter and granddaughter of women.

“And my husband and I are actually talking about it. We have a 23-year- old, and my mother-in-law’s in her 80s. Our daughter will not know the rights for the court — for the amount of time that my mother-in-law knew these rights, which is the right that should be well-settled that a woman should have to make decisions about her own body,” the vice president said.

This would be where someone should mention that this “Constitutional right” to abortion does not appear anywhere in the Constitution, but they did not.

“And, when we think about it, everyone has something at risk on this. First of all, if you are a parent of sons, do think about what this means for the life of your son, and what that will mean in terms of the choices he will have,” the vice president said.

“Do think about it in the context of the fact that they wrote this decision, including the concurring opinions, that suggest that other rights, such as the freedom to make decisions about when you are going to start a family, the freedom and the right to make decisions about contraception, IUDs, what this is going to mean in terms of in vitro fertilization,” she said.

Original Article: https://conservativebrief.com/speechwriter-64630/