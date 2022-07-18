Opinion: Biden Could be Impeached Very Soon

President Joe Biden is at risk of being impeached very soon as the midterm elections approach and he is likely to have to answer for many of his transgressions as president.

It is almost a forgone conclusion that Republicans are going to take back the House of Representatives and there is a decent chance they will take back the Senate, and that could be a disaster for President Biden, Newsweek reported.

If President Joe Biden’s party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.

In January, Republican Senator Ted Cruz said there would be “multiple grounds” for impeaching Biden, while in April, Republican Representative Ken Buck told a virtual meeting that the House Judiciary Committee would “hold the hearings to determine whether impeachment is appropriate. We’ll vote on impeachment. And then it will be presented to the full House.”

A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll published in May found that 68 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of conservatives wanted Biden to be impeached if Republicans take the House, while 53 percent of Republicans believed a GOP-led House would impeach him.

“Assuming the Republicans take over one or both houses, it’s pretty likely they will try to impeach Biden,” John Owens, professor emeritus of United States government and politics at the Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Westminster in the U.K., said.

Republicans have given plenty of hints that they have impeachment on their minds as the midterms approach.

In February, speaking with Just the News founder John Solomon, Texas GOP Rep. Lance Gooden, whose district has been overrun by the surge of illegal aliens, argued that Biden’s failure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border has increased the likelihood that Republicans may push to impeach Biden if the GOP regains control of Congress.

“I really believe that impeachment could be on the table. And I would support that, certainly,” Gooden said, drawing a contrast with the two-time Democrat-engineered impeachment of Trump.

“The bar was so low to impeach President Trump. And even if the bar were raised exponentially, I believe that President Biden has met that requirement. What we’re seeing at the border is not just criminal, but it is immoral. The fact that our United States government is putting its own citizens behind those of other nations, and also encouraging human trafficking,” he said.

“And what we’re seeing [is] they’re filling the bank accounts and the cash stashes of the cartel. It’s really a travesty. And it’s not what this country should be about,” Gooden added.

Many other Republicans have made the same argument.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the House, told Just the News that the border crisis is now “inflaming her own state.”

“Anything is on the table when we are in the majority. We’re focused like a laser on the crises in America, and what I hear from voters even in my district in Northern New York — because I represent border patrol officers who have been transferred again and again and again to the southern border — is that the crisis after crisis is a catastrophe,” Stefanik said.

“What I believe we should focus on is conducting oversight, and making sure that we’re passing legislation to secure the border once and for all and return the policies of the previous administration under President Trump,” she added.

Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance summed up the legitimacy of impeaching Biden.

“The thing that I think Biden has done that is genuinely unprecedented in the history of this country is to sanction, encourage and pay for an invasion of this country. A lot of negative things I could say about Bill Clinton, but Bill Clinton did not allow an invasion on this scale, or actively encourage people to do it, even while the leading cause of death for communities, among young people, is the fentanyl they’re bringing in from Mexico,” Vance said.

“This is ridiculous, it’s traitorous conduct, and we need to do something about it,” he added.

And last week, Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Mike Loychik (R-Ohio) described the Biden administration’s sale of oil to China as “impeachable.”

While you are paying FIVE DOLLARS a gallon at the pump and struggling to pay your electricity bill, Biden just sold one million barrels of our reserved oil to China so his family can make a buck.



This is impeachable.https://t.co/tkxnr6jkD2 — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) July 8, 2022

“While you are paying FIVE DOLLARS a gallon at the pump and struggling to pay your electricity bill, Biden just sold one million barrels of our reserved oil to China so his family can make a buck. This is impeachable,” Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said.

Original Article: President Biden Could Be Facing Impeachment Right After Midterms (conservativebrief.com)