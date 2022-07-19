AOC Pretends to be Handcuffed While Being Escorted Away from Supreme Court

AOC has somehow managed to make herself look even worse in one of her most embarrassing moves yet. Video shows the congresswoman pretending to be in handcuffs as she is escorted away from the Supreme Court steps after a protest. Her obvious attempt for a photo op was immediately noticed, and she is already being called out for the embarrassing display.
WATCH:
13 CommentsLeave a Reply
Drama Queen is one way to describe her, I could think of several more that would be far more accurate in describing her, but drama queen would be the cleanest.
I never understand how this basura can be in Congress.
Learned a new word to describe AOC; Many, many thanks!
A muzzle would be more appropriate!
How this basura can be in Congress.
It’s all about AOC. She loves to play the victim. She worries about her safety in D.C. and thinks that conservatives want to physically molest her. The last thing we need in D.C. is more lawmakers with anxiety disorders!
Come one New York. You could do so much better than this POS.
Am so sick of hearing what she thinks!!! That is the problem, she DOES NOT THINK!!! Her mouth and what little brain she has, are disconnected. She never researched before she makes these ridiculous statements. She makes a fool out of herself constantly.
She thinks she is better than others, and she is so much less. Everything is all about her feelings, and the heck with anybody else. People with real problems are anathema to her.
AOC: They put me in chains like a slave! They denied me an abortion! I was almost murdered!”
Is this bug eyed bimbo still around???
Insurrection! Insurrection! Lock them up. Never let them own a gun.
LOL, I hope it shows her how small and itty-bitty she is to anyone.
She’s a dumbass like most every other democrat (and some Republicans). The democrats are nothing but an embarrassment for America and says a lot about the lack of intelligence of those that voted those idiots into office.