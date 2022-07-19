AOC Pretends to be Handcuffed While Being Escorted Away from Supreme Court

AOC has somehow managed to make herself look even worse in one of her most embarrassing moves yet. Video shows the congresswoman pretending to be in handcuffs as she is escorted away from the Supreme Court steps after a protest. Her obvious attempt for a photo op was immediately noticed, and she is already being called out for the embarrassing display.

WATCH:

AOC pretended to be in handcuffs when she was escorted away from the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/QnUP4ZQWxX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 19, 2022

Let the record show @AOC never in this video are you in handcuffs. Your hands behind your back are all for show. You're such a #DramaQueen. https://t.co/lmnys6tVYk — Johnny De Silveira (@canuck4liberty) July 19, 2022