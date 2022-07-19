Tucker Carlson Blows Whistle on Obama’s Corruption

Tucker Carlson had a major warning for the American people.

Not everything in Washington, D.C. is as it seems.

And now Tucker Carlson blew the whistle on the scary thing Barack Obama is doing behind closed doors.

Tucker Carlson tore into Democrats and the media for waiting so long to speak the truth about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Carlson told viewers that Biden had dementia, and that a person close to the President told him that Jill Biden pumped Joe full of drugs so his mind could function.

But to make matters even worse, Carlson said Barack Obama was still the one in charge of the Democrat Party.

Tucker Carlson comments on Joe Biden's visible cognitive decline and says "Obama is and has always been the person actually running the Democratic Party" pic.twitter.com/qgWhwSVYG3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2022

And in 2020, Obama described a scenario that many Americans would find eerily similar to how events played out when he told left-wing TV host Stephen Colbert what a third term in office would look like for him.

“I used to say if I can make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, or front-man or front-woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff and I could sort of deliver the lines while someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that because I found the work fascinating,” Obama stated.

Barack Obama is Constitutionally barred from serving as President again.

But that doesn’t mean he cannot exert any influence over the Democrat Party and American politics.

In the 2020 election, Donald Trump warned Americans that Joe Biden was mentally shot and would serve as a figurehead puppet for the radical Left.

It looks like that is exactly what is going on.

One of Obama’s biggest loyalists – Susan Rice – is the chief domestic policy advisor for Joe Biden.

Rice knows what Obama would want carried out.

Joe Biden’s disastrous agenda – from the socialist spending bills, grabbing guns, open borders, and the push for the Green New Deal – are all extensions of policies Barack Obama wished he could have installed during his time in office.

