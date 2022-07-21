Former Cop Turned Trans Sexual Predator Arrested

Diana Guevara, a former police officer who transitioned to the opposite sex, was arrested in Citrus County, Florida, on charges related to sexual activity with minors after allegedly fostering relationships with children for the purpose of sexual abuse.

Guevara, who is biologically male but identifies as a transgender woman, was a Miami-Dade police officer prior to transitioning, according to a 2017 Miami Herald article touting the benefits of sex change surgeries. Guevara was arrested July 13 on charges of unlawful activity with certain minors, transmitting harmful materials to minors and four counts of lewd and lascivious battery, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On July 13, 2022, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara of Inverness, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Transmitting Harmful Materials to Minors, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery #CCSOProtecting (1704) pic.twitter.com/gewXgl6h3g — Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) July 18, 2022

A parent allegedly overheard one of the victims talking to another child about engaging in sexual activities with Guevara and reported it to deputies, according to the release. The same victim said they received explicit photos and videos from Guevara.

Victims said they had engaged in sexual activity with Guevara during separate police interviews, and investigators found evidence to support the victims’ claims about Guevara sending explicit images over social media, according to the press release.

“Guevara manipulated the young victims in this case and then took advantage of them, ” Sheriff Mike Pendergast said in the release. “She was able to foster a relationship with one victim and identify her next victims through them, showing a pattern of predatory behavior. This conduct will not be tolerated in Citrus County, and the ST/U detectives will work tirelessly to bring justice to these young victims.

Guevara discussed gender dysphoria, sex changes and a period of drug addiction while incarcerated in a 2017 Spanish-language television clip.

The sheriff’s release, along with local news reports, referred to Guevara as a woman and did not disclose that Guevara is biologically male.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s office referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where Guevara is being held, and the jail did not respond to our request for comment.

