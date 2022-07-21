Trans Putrid Lowlife Committed Unspeakable Crime

Biological male Marina Volz, convicted of making child pornography with Volz’s own 7-year-old daughter, has been transferred to a women’s correctional facility in New Jersey. Volz, who identifies as transgender, was sentenced in May to 25 years on charges of human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

Legally still a male and fully intact, Volz was initially placed in the South Woods State Prison for Men, but was transferred within the last 20 days to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to The New Jersey Department of Justice (NJDOC) records. A source within the prison spoke exclusively to Reduxx magazine said that female inmates are aware that Volz still has male genitals.

A 2019 investigation following an anonymous tip led investigators to seize custody of the child and raid the property where Volz lived, discovering extensive evidence of child pornography and sexual abuse on more than 30 computers, cameras and digital storage devices.

Volz and 3 accomplices ran a “family-owned transgender pornography production studio specializing in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content” from the Coburn Lane home in Franklin Township where all four resided. A 2019 investigation uncovered that Volz and accomplices jointly sexually assaulted the child and filmed the assault, involving a basement cage, neck collars and a variety of sex toys.

“On January 28 … a search warrant was executed at the residence and it was discovered that the child was in fact residing in the home where a pornography production company was being operated, exposing the child to sexually-explicit matter,” prosecutors said. “Electronic items, including cell phones and computers were seized for forensic examination … During the examination and analysis of the electronic devices, several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the 7-year old victim were located.”

Ashley Romero, born Adam, who was also sentenced to 25 years after admitting to sexually abusing the 7-year-old, was sent to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women and listed as a “female” inmate. Edna Mahan is the only women’s prison facility in the state.

The investigation turned up evidence retrieved from the home of Romero, 29, and Sean Allen, 54, who are seen sexually abusing the girl. Allen was given a 12-year sentence for his role in the crimes and Dulcinea Gnecco was also charged on four counts of child endangerment. The involvement of all four defendants was made clear when group messages revealed that they had discussed their plans to abuse Volz’ child. All four pleaded guilty on November 21 as part of an agreement with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anna Slatz of Reduxx magazine has been closely following the story, who speculated that “Volz’s quick transfer was likely the result of the recent success of a lawsuit settlement between the ACLU,” citing the new policy that allows biological males to self-identify as female and gain access to women’s prisons.

This resulted in Demi Minor, also a biological male, being housed in Edna Mahan, where Minor impregnated two women. Minor was transferred out of Edna Mahan into a youth facility, and has been incarcerated since Minor was 16 years old.

Somerset county assistant prosecutor Brian Stack told Judge Peter Tober during sentencing on Friday that the group was “incapable of redemption” and had “not accepted full responsibility.”

“If this was not heinous, cruel and depraved, I don’t know what is,” Tober said, stating that the girl had been taken from her actual mother “solely for the sexual gratification” of others. Volz’ public defender, Anthony Cowell, confirmed the child is now in the custody of her grandparents, adding that the evidence was “some of the worst images I have ever seen in my life.”

