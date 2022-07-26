Watch: Leftist Group Creates Pro-Abortion Campaign Attacking Greg Abbott

Whose choice?

Texas women no longer have a choice to make their most personal decision. This is wrong! Texans need to fight back and vote for Democrats this November and vote against TxGOP. Vote them out!#WhoseChoice #MAGAtheGood #WomensRights #TxLege pic.twitter.com/vHyHMVbBTa — Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC (@MomsAGAbbott) July 25, 2022

Political group Mothers Against Greg Abbott have created a viral advert campaign depicting the reality of getting an abortion in the US.

Aimed at Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott’s abortion views, the clip sees a couple being denied a termination, despite a doctor confirming their baby has a serious abnormality and won’t survive after birth.

“There is only one person who can make this choice, and that person is Greg,” the doctor tells the couple, prompting the father to ask: “Who the f*** is Greg?” before panning to a photo of Abbott.

Original Article: Mothers Against Greg Abbott show reality of abortion in the US | indy100