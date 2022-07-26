Woman Flashes Gang Signs After Claiming Son Was Killed in Shooting

This is totally normal.

Los Angeles, California – At least five people were wounded and two more died in a mass shooting at a car show/baseball game in San Pedro at Peck Park Sunday afternoon.

According to Orange County Register reporter Eric Licas, the shooting was described “as a dispute between two parties” that led to gunshots fired.

Children were also in attendance at the car show and baseball game when shots were fired.

Flashy cars with modified suspensions left the park after the shooting.

People waiting near yellow tape say there was a car show and a community baseball game, with children in attendance, happening at the park when multiple gunshots rang out. Several customized classic cars with flashy paint jobs and modified suspensions now seen leaving the park. pic.twitter.com/OigSn4bMLy — Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) July 25, 2022

“I’m from Compton so this a Compton massacre,” Monique Howard told the KTLA 5 reporter.

The KTLA reporter expressed shock over the idea of a mass shooting taking place at a baseball game on a Sunday afternoon.

Monique Howard responded, “Well, when you’re dealing with difference hoods, what do you expect? Because it’s the weekend and I don’t know! I can’t speak for everybody else but I’m from Santana Blocc [Compton] Crips, so it’s gon do what it do.”

The reporter, still in shock, replied, “Well I hope your son is okay.”:

“Well yeah, I heard he passed,” the woman said nonchalantly.

