Video: Motorist Hits NYPD Agent Over Parking Ticket

Surveillance video caught the moment a motorist intentionally hit a New York City Police Department traffic agent from behind last week in Brooklyn.

What are the details?

The NYPD said a traffic agent issued a parking ticket to the driver of a white Ford van in East Flatbush on Friday morning, WNYW-TV reported.

Two men exited the van and physically assaulted the officer following a dispute, the station said.

One suspect got back into the van, and the other got into a black Infiniti, WNYW said — and as they fled the scene, the Infiniti driver struck the agent from behind with the car.

The incident happened at 11:31 a.m. in front of a Glenwood Road business, police told WPIX-TV, adding that when NYPD officers arrived, they found the agent in the roadway with “injuries throughout the body.”

Police sources added to WPIX that the agent suffered a head injury.

The agent was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, the New York Post reported. The traffic agent sustained injuries to his arm and leg and was bleeding from his face, WABC-TV reported.

The agent’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening, WNYW said.

Anything else?

While investigators soon after found the van, they were still hunting for the suspects, WNYW added.

Police released a wanted poster with photos of the man they say struck the agent with the car, WABC said:

Image source: WABC-TV video screenshot

WABC said assaulting a traffic agent comes with felony charges, and those with information are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

