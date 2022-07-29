Hospitals Advised to Use Term “Father’s Milk”

The guide lists “traditional terms” such as ‘breast milk’ and then suggests woke alternatives including “human milk”, “parent’s milk”, and most ridiculously “father’s milk.”

Evolutionary biologist Colin Wright tweeted a screenshot, which shows that the guide also suggests using the terms “gestational parent” instead of ‘mother’, “lactating person” instead of ‘nursing mother’, and “chestfeeding” instead of ‘breastfeeding’:

Even the word ‘breast’ doesn’t escape the newspeak diktat, being replaced with ‘mammary gland’.

Wright told The Post Millenial “This document was sent to me by a friend whose wife is a hospital nurse for new moms and their babies.”

“He said this new ‘inclusive terminology’ is being implemented at her hospital, and that nurses and other health professionals are being required to ask each patient what terms they wish to have used when discussing their care,” Wright added.

He continued, “While this policy is portrayed as creating a friendly and ‘inclusive’ hospital atmosphere, I think most people would rather have nurses focused on more important things like medications and proper dosages instead of devoting mental real estate to memorizing lists of inane ‘inclusive’ terminology.”

A statement from last year on the new guidelines notes that “ABM recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female, and that some individuals identify as neither female nor male.”

It also claims that “the use of desexed or gender-inclusive language is appropriate in many settings,” and calls for “future studies to include broader gender categories and include information about hormone therapies and surgeries for transgender patients.”

As we previously highlighted, Colin Wright was previously censored on Instagram for posting a chart that proves men are biologically stronger than women in a range of sports, even if they have undergone gender transitioning treatment.

Wright continually posts about what he describes as “sex pseudoscience”:

The entirety of "gender medicine" is deeply shrouded in euphemism to hide its barbaric practices from the general public. If they spoke frankly, very few would tolerate what's going on. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 26, 2022

Hey look, we can see sex pseudoscience evolving in real time.



"Trans" is apparently now its own biological sex! https://t.co/AT9SlqQbDv pic.twitter.com/19K72x1cQC — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 26, 2022

